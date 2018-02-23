The Community Helps Seniors Celebrate Valentine’s  

Members from the community who assisted in the Bags of Love project, sponsored by the Edgefield County Chamber of Commerce.

The Edgefield County Senior Center celebrated Valentines Day on Tuesday, February 13th. Forty-eight seniors showed up for the party. They enjoyed a game of Bingo led by volunteer Darleen Abraham. The new valentine King and Queen, Mr. Edward Scurry and Mrs. Peggy Burton, were crowned. Three employees from Milliken came and volunteered their time with helping fix plates and serve the meals. Donna Livingston from the Edgefield County Chamber of Commerce also joined to help out. The seniors were given their Bags of Love that were donated by the different organizations and citizens of Edgefield County. The rest of the bags were a part of the home delivery meals taken to clients. Next week they plan to deliver to the Hospital, the Nursing Home, and Forrest View. Director of the Senior Center stated: “We could not do everything we do without the generous time given by volunteers and the giving hearts of the people of Edgefield County. The Board of Director’s and Staff of the Edgefield County Senior Center thank you all!”

