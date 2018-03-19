Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536
David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
Established 1902
801 Columbia Road
Post Office Box 389
Edgefield, South Carolina 29824
March 18, 2018
Allen P. Sharpe
Johnston, SC
Allen Paul Sharpe, 63, husband of the late Vicky Taylor Sharpe, of Hwy 121, entered into rest Saturday March 17, 2018.
Services will be held 2 PM, Wednesday March 21, 2018 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after the service at the Funeral Home.
Mr. Sharpe was born in Augusta, GA and was the son of James Stone and the late Jeanette Boatwright Stone. He was a retired Truck Driver.
Survivors include his father; 3 daughters, Christina Rodgers, Stephanie Barker, and Michelle Sharpe; 1 step-daughter, Misty Griffin; 2 sisters, Judy S. Flynn, and Lisa S. Clark; 4 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.