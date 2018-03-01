   Cumbee Center Announces 2018 Writing Contest

Due to the recent attention brought to sexual assault and harassment issues, our goal is to present students with the opportunity to use their voices to empower survivors. Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons therefore is pleased to announce the 2018 writing contest beginning March 1, 2018. Entrants may submit an original short story or an original work of poetry. This contest is open to 11th and 12 grade students of Aiken, Allendale, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick, and Saluda counties.

Entries must be on the theme “Our voice has power”. Short stories must be a minimum of 500 words and should be no longer than one page. All works should be typed. The winning entries will be announced during the month April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Works will be featured on the Cumbee Center’s website, social media, and in future publications. There will be a grand prize, 2nd place, and 3rd place winners. All judges decisions are final.

Help the Cumbee Center observe Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April by spreading the voices of empowerment through writing.

Closing date for contest is April 10, 2018

For further details visit www.cumbeecenter.org, to download an entry form and submit work at: CAAPSVoice2018@gmail.com

Submissions may also be mailed to:

P.O. Box 102

Edgefield, SC 29824

If you have any questions, please contact: Simone Byrd at (803) 637-4037