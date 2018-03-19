Edgefield County 19th in State to Receive Award  

Edgefield County has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for it comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). According to GFOA, “the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”

Arlene Traxler, County Treasurer said that she is “proud of the designation. Receiving the Certificate of Achievement is not only an indication of good financial management, but also a testament to the positive relationship between employees, elected and appointed officials and the public we serve.”

According to the GFOA website, Edgefield County will become the 19th county in South Carolina to receive the Certificate of Achievement and nationwide less than 10% of the counties with populations similar to Edgefield County have received the award. The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate the financial status of the county.

Edgefield County Council Chairman Dean Campbell stated that, “I am pleased that Edgefield County has been recognized nationally for its sound fiscal policies and financial transparency. The achievement of this milestone is an indication of the commitment of our elected officials and staff.”

County Administrator Tommy Paradise said that “I have always heard the Certificate of Achievement was the “gold standard” of governmental accounting and this is an indication that we are doing things right in Edgefield County.” He stated that he “appreciates the hard work of the elected officials and staff to achieve this goal and looks forward to maintaining this degree of excellence into the future.” Submitted from Administrator’s Office