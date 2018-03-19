Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

March 17, 2018

Jerry J. Riggs, Jr.

Edgefield, SC

Jerry Jerome Riggs, Jr. 53, of Red Hill Rd., entered into rest Friday March 16, 2018.

Graveside Services will be held 3 PM Monday, March 19, 2018 at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Riggs, Jr. was born in Witchta Falls, TX and was the son of Frances Johnson Riggs and the late Jerry Jerome Riggs, Sr. He was an Electrician with Milliken Co. and a Veteran of the U.S. Airforce. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his mother; 2 sons, Dakota, and Chase Riggs; 2 sisters, Terri (Jimmy) Deal, and Shay Riggs.

The family is at the home and will receive friends Sunday March 18, 2018 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

