Local Students Chosen for Washington Trip

Madison Brawley of Strom Thurmond High and Brendon Frazier of Ridge Spring-Monetta High are among the students sponsored by Aiken Electric Cooperative to attend the all-expense-paid Washington Youth Tour. They were selected on the basis of their academic achievements, school activities, community service and a personal interview.

South Carolina’s electric cooperatives have sponsored the Washington Youth Tour since 1964. The trip is designed to educate students about our nation’s capital, the sacrifices made for our freedom and the value of the cooperative way of business. The South Carolina students will visit landmarks such as the White House, Arlington Cemetery, Mount Vernon, the Washington Monument and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The students return home with a greater appreciation of our nation’s leaders, a respect for the beauty of Washington, D.C. and friendships that will last a lifetime.