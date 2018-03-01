Connect on Linked in

February 28, 2018

Mr. Benjamin S. Rushton

Johnston, S.C.

Mr. Benjamin Samuel Rushton, 62, of Louisa Lane, passed away Tuesday February 27, 2018 at his residence.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 11 A.M. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Johnston. S.C.

Mr. Rushton was born in Saluda County and was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Mr. Rushton was a Massage Therapist. He was an avid Clemson Fan.

Survivors include 1 Son- James Kyle (Katie) Rushton; 2 Daughters- Susan Ann Rushton, Cassie Dearing Rushton; 2 Sisters- Sandra Rushton Sain, Judy Rushton McCutcheon; 1 Brother- Robert Eugene Rushton; and 5 Grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to National Federation of the Blind, 119 S. Kilbourne Road Columbia, S.C. 29205.

The family is at the home and will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 P.M. at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

