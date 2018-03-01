Thurmond Burnett
Phone: (803)637-6536
David T. Burnett
Fax: (803)637-6006
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
Established 1902
801 Columbia Road
Post Office Box 389
Edgefield, South Carolina 29824
February 28, 2018
Mr. Benjamin S. Rushton
Johnston, S.C.
Mr. Benjamin Samuel Rushton, 62, of Louisa Lane, passed away Tuesday February 27, 2018 at his residence.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 11 A.M. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Johnston. S.C.
Mr. Rushton was born in Saluda County and was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Mr. Rushton was a Massage Therapist. He was an avid Clemson Fan.
Survivors include 1 Son- James Kyle (Katie) Rushton; 2 Daughters- Susan Ann Rushton, Cassie Dearing Rushton; 2 Sisters- Sandra Rushton Sain, Judy Rushton McCutcheon; 1 Brother- Robert Eugene Rushton; and 5 Grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to National Federation of the Blind, 119 S. Kilbourne Road Columbia, S.C. 29205.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 P.M. at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com