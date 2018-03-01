Connect on Linked in

February 28, 2018

Mrs. Laura M. Cuthbertson

Edgefield, SC

Mrs. Laura Mae Magill Cuthbertson, 82, wife of Donald C. Cuthbertson, of Columbia Rd. entered into rest on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

Mrs. Cuthbertson was born in Marshall, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late John and Theone McNamee Magill. She was of the Baptist Faith. She was a homemaker and worked part-time at the Edgefield County Senior Citizens Center.

Survivors include her husband; 1 daughter, Cindy (Thurmond) Burnett; 1 son Chet (Billie) Cuthbertson; 1 sister, Louise (Tom) Montgomery; 7 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 1, 2018 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Graveside Services will be held at Poplar Grove Cemetery in Marshall, Indiana on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 2:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church at P. O. Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

