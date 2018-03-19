Spartanburg Group Tours Edgefield

Six of the 21 who toured Edgefield on February 27. Dr. Charlie Grey, far left, led the group.

With the Civil War and Reconstruction in mind, a history study group, led by Dr. Charlie Grey, came from Spartanburg to see what Edgefield had to say about those topics. The group was quite pleased with the day.

Tonya Guy led them, in costume of course, through Oakley Park, Willowbrook Cemetery, the Archives and a tour around the area in their bus. She charmed the group with her knowledge and whetted their appetite for a return tour, it is hoped.

Dr. Grey, their teacher, is retired from Wofford College, and stated that Edgefield is a great destination, a good place to visit. The group numbered 21 and were delightful in conversation. They dined at The Edgefield Grill while here.