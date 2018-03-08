STAR Grants to Edgefield County Teachers

STAR Grants to Edgefield County Teachers

Savannah River Remediation (SRR) President and Project Manager Tom Foster (right) awarded educational grants of up to $1,000 to two Edgefield County elementary school teachers at a reception on February 27, 2018. Eleven SRR Students/Teachers Achieving Results (STAR) grants totaling nearly $10,000 were awarded to elementary teachers from Aiken, Columbia, Richmond, and Edgefield Counties to help advance Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) curriculum in elementary school classrooms. From left: Edgefield County School District Assistant Superintendent David Fallaw, Johnston Elementary School Kindergarten Teacher Angela Fallaw, and W.E. Parker Elementary School Fourth Grade Teacher Jessica Johnson.

 

