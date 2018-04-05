Joyce Rude and the Rude Dudes: From left, J. W. Rumley, lead guitar; Paul Peacock, lead and steel guitar; Joyce Rude, vocals; Richard Elders, bass and vocals; Johnnie Garris, drums.

802 Ouzts Street

Johnston, South Carolina 29832

(803) 275-3635

Growing and Promoting the Johnston Area

Community Concert in the Park

The Johnston Development Corporation (JDC) is sponsoring three springtime Community Concerts in the Park in Johnston, the first starting on Friday, April 6.

The concerts are being held on the first Friday of April, May, and June.

The first Concert (as well as the other Concerts) will be held 7-8 p.m., is free and open to the public, and will be held in Mims Park in front of Johnston Elementary School.

WKSX radio is the Corporate Concerts Sponsor.

Performing at the April 6 concert will be Joyce Rude and the Rude Dudes. Originating from Saluda County, SC, Joyce Rude and the Rude Dudes have been performing classic country and oldies for almost two decades. Original band members, Joyce Rude and Richard Elders, have established themselves as local favorites performing at many venues throughout the area.

These Concerts will be held rain or shine. In case of rain, it will be moved inside the Johnston Elementary School Gym.

No coolers or alcohol will be allowed. Concert attendees should bring their own chairs.

.