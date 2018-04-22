Just Ducky Kennel Wins National Championship

Comes Away with Numerous Awards

Pam Kadlec, owner of Just Ducky Kennel, won the Intermediate Championship at the 2018 Boykin Spaniel Society’s National Field Trial held in Camden and Boykin, S.C., the weekend of April 7-8. There were forty dogs competing in this class, the largest entry since the first intermediate category was introduced almost forty years ago.

Pam ran five dogs in the Intermediate class, all of them from her breeding program, and earned ribbons with three. The top dog was HR JustaTankardofCarolinaAle, call name “Tank”, a 4-year-old male. Five-year-old HR JustItchin’toGo, “Twitch”, earned 3rd place and a 2-year old female, JustReachFortheStars, “Sky”, earned a Judges Award of Merit. Tank’s full sister, JustaSipofMulberryWine, “May”, took 2nd place with her owner, James Barbare, almost giving the kennel a sweep of the class awards.

It took twenty years of competing to win this particular class, with six placements (2nd and 3rd) in Intermediate while earning 7 Puppy Champions, 4 Novice Champions and 6 Open Championships, finally getting the Intermediate trophy this year.

Ms. Kadlec bought her first Boykin spaniel while running her taxidermy business in Florida in 1994 and named her Curlee Gurlee. Curlee and Pam attended their first Boykin Spaniel National trial in South Carolina in1995, one day before Curlee’s first birthday. The team earned ribbons in all three classes: 2nd in Puppy, 2nd in Novice and a 3rd in Intermediate, an amazing start to their hunt test and trial career. Curlee Gurlee was a small Boykin, 15 inches at the shoulder and 28 pounds, but that didn’t slow her down. She was the fifth Boykin to earn a Hunting Retriever Champion (HRCH) title from the United Kennel Club’s Hunting Retriever division. She won the BSS National Open Championship three times and produced several champions over the years. Curlee is the foundation dam of all Just Ducky Kennel Boykin spaniels and her legacy lives on in her grand pups. Submitted