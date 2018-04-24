 Local Educators Sign Publishing Contract

Linda G. Smith teacher at God’s Little Angels 4K, Dr. Paulette Harris Founder of Augusta University Literacy Center, Beverly R. McGee a retired Edgefield County teacher signing contracts with Kendall-Hunt Publishing Company for Lights, Camera, Read’; Puppetry Path to Science and Math. Clappity Clap.

Local educators and authors, Linda Smith (a teacher in the Edgefield First Baptist pre-school) and Beverly McGee recently signed contracts to publish their works. They have been teaching their curriculum in their classrooms for many years. They taught college classes and conducted National workshops featuring the puppetry curriculum. Linda And Dr. Harris met when Linda was working on her Master’s Degree. In fact, Dr. Harris was one of her professors. Linda and Beverly continued to conduct workshops with Dr. Harris. Sarah Wong, another student of Dr. Harris, joined the team to co-author the book.

Dr. Harris was instrumental in the recruitment of Kendall/Hunt Publishing Company, an established educational publishing company that was founded in 1944. Kendall/Hunt publications are used in pre-school, middle school, high school, and universities. In spring 2017, an article appeared in the Reading Improvement Journal. The highlight of the article was how puppetry excites children about learning. Puppets bring smiles to children’s faces.