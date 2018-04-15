Mrs. Ann Wills Wise Herlong – Johnston, S.C.

Mrs. Ann Wills Wise Herlong, 96, of Johnston, widow of the late Preston B. Herlong, died on April 14, 2018 at Edgefield County Hospital. A funeral service was held on April 15 at Bland Funeral Home in Johnston.

Mrs. Herlong was the daughter of the late Burda Eugenia Long Wise and Walter William Wise, Sr. of Trenton. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Winthrop College. She was a classroom teacher in the Edgefield County Public Schools. Mrs. Herlong was a member of the Old Ninety Six Chapter of the NSDAR, was a longtime member of the Edgefield County Hospital Auxiliary; also, a member of the Country Gardeners in Trenton and later a member of Les Dames de Fleurs in Edgefield. Mrs. Herlong was a lifelong member of the Trenton Presbyterian Church. For many years she attended Harmony Methodist Church with her family.

Mrs. Herlong is survived by two daughters; Patricia Herlong Bryan (Dr. Ransom L. Bryan, Jr.) and Peggy Herlong Collins (Darrell Wilson Collins). Grandchildren: Dr. Leah B. Wilkins(Dr. Talmadge Wilkins IV) of Aiken, Ransom L. Bryan (Dr. Andrea C. Bryan) of Greenville, and William P. Bryan of Johnston; Ben Collins, Jason (Nina) Collins, Ryan Collins, and Scott (Stephanie) Collins; Great grandchildren: Witt and Loren Wilkins and Pres, Mary Helen, and Ellis Bryan, Jo Lynn and Tucker Collins. She was predeceased by two sisters: Myra Long Wise Smith and Jean Wise Stogner and one brother Walter William Wise, Jr.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Hugh Morgan for his excellent care of both parents for many years and to Edgefield County Hospital for wonderful care over these last two years.

Memorials may be made to the Edgefield County Hospital Auxiliary at PO Box 590, Edgefield, SC.