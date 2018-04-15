Connect on Linked in

Ward, SC

Mrs. Lois Wilson Berry

Ward, SC Funeral Services for Mrs. Lois Berry, age 88, will be held Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 prior to the service.

Mrs. Berry died Sunday, April 15, 2018. She was the daughter of the late Willie Wilson and Alma Lathrop. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Survivors include: Son, Keith Berry (Karen); Daughter, Belinda Cockrell (Wayne); Daughter-in-law, Cindy Berry. Five grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband, Jeff Berry, Jr. and son, Jeffry Berry.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, Bethel Road, Monetta, SC 29105.

Bland Funeral Home, Johnston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.

