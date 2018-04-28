Connect on Linked in

Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

April 27, 2018

Payne Whatley, Jr.

Edgefield, SC

Payne Whatley, Jr., 79, husband of the late Janice Padgett Whatley, of Augusta Rd., entered into rest Thursday April 26, 2018.

Funeral Services will be 2 PM Sunday April 29, 2018 at Faith Temple Holiness Church in Saluda, SC. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield.

Mr. Whatley was born in Greenwood, SC and was a retired Supervisor at Riegel Textile. He was a Charter Member and Deacon of Faith Temple Holiness Church in Saluda, SC.

Survivors include two sons, Tony (Dawn) Whatley, and Joel (Donna) Whatley; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; two sisters, Irma Medlock, and Peggy Cockrell; and one brother, J. B. (Dot) Whatley.

Memorials may be made to Faith Temple Holiness Church, 11 Stonehenge Circle, Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.