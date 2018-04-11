SCDOT Advisory on Bridge

Old Plank Road, Change in Schedule

With reference to the advisory attached below, the SCDOT District Two bridge replacement crew had planned to replace the Old Plank Road bridge over South Edisto River as their next project beginning April 23. Due to concerns about the impact this closure will have on the peach industry surrounding Old Plank Road and the limited detour options for this location, we are adjusting our schedule.

Our District Two bridge replacement crew will next work on the bridge replacement for McKendree Drive at the Little Stevens Creek in Edgefield County. Once this work is completed, the crew will move to the bridge replacement on Old Plank Road. We plan to begin work on the McKendree Drive bridge on May 7 (map of location attached). Pending delays due to weather, fabricator delays, material supplies, etc. the new bridge on McKendree Drive is expected to be open to traffic by the end of August.

We are advising the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Department, Edgefield County leaders in emergency management and County Council, and the Edgefield County School District of our plans for these bridge replacements. With this scheduling change and more direct detour options for the McKendree Drive bridge replacement, we anticipate less impact to local businesses with these bridge replacements.