Makai Blassingame, 15, of Edgefield, has been reported missing to the Edgefield Police Department. Makai was last seen on the night of March 19 when she left her parents’ Edgefield apartment. Makai is described as a black female who is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs about 180 lbs. She also wears white or silver rimmed glasses. Makai is believed to be a runaway. Anyone with information on Makai’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edgefield County Law Enforcement Center at 637-5337.