May 11, 2018

Alleen M. Miller

Edgefield, SC

Alleen Mathis Miller, 73, wife of Wayne Miller of Key Rd., entered into rest Friday, May 11, 2018.

Funeral Services will be 2 PM Monday, May 14, 2018 at Republican Baptist Church with burial to follow in Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Alleen Miller was born July 8, 1944, the 6th of nine children born to Walter Bland Mathis, Sr., and Florence McKie Mathis. She was a graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. She attended Business School and earned a degree in business.

On April 20, 1963 Alleen married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Miller. As well as a homemaker, Alleen retired from the Edgefield County Clerk of Court’s office. She was a loyal member of Red Hill Baptist church where she was a dedicated Sunday school teacher for many years. Alleen also served faithfully with the Edgefield Baptist Association in many ways throughout her life including WMU director, Vacation Bible School director and teacher, participated in Churches Changing Communities, and was the founder of the prison ministry at the Trenton Correctional Facility. Alleen also served her community by being on the Governing Board of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, Edgefield County Library Board, and she was a volunteer for the University Hospital. Not only did she serve locally but also in the foreign field when she went on a mission trip to Jamaica to help lead backyard bible school. Alleen’s greatest gift was her hospitality and service to others. She was a missionary at heart and her greatest joy was serving the Lord and her family.

Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Jennifer (Jimmy) Doolittle, Kelly Culpepper; one son Tucker (Brandi) Miller; four sisters, Noochie Morgan, Ellie Miller, Shirley Whaley, and Mary Lee Jennings; and 11 grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Edgefield Baptist Association General Fund, 985 US Hwy 25 North, Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family will receive friends Sunday, May 13, 2018 from 4 to 7 PM at the Home on Key Rd.

