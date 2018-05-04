Eileen Morgan Millburg-Orangeburg, SC

Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory 3379 Columbia Road Orangeburg, SC 29118 Phone:803-534-6621 Fax: 803-536-3586

Eileen Morgan Millburg, 100, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away May 1, 2018. She was the beloved wife of the late Harvey Joseph Millburg.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Methodist Oaks Chapel, with the Reverend Meredith Dark officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Oaks. A private burial will take place at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

Eileen was born December 14, 1917, in Edgefield, SC, to the late Walter Edgar Morgan and Alma Williams Morgan. Eileen and her husband lived their married life in St. Louis, Missouri, where he was the owner of Millburg Pharmacy. While in St. Louis she was a member of Webster Groves Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, and served as President of the Women’s Missionary Union plus other committees of the church. She was an active volunteer at St. Louis Baptist Hospital Auxiliary, a volunteer of the Foreign Study Union at Washington University, and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. After moving back to Edgefield following her husband’s death, she was a very active member of the First Baptist Church and involved in many of the same organizations and groups as she had been in St. Louis. In addition, she volunteered with the American Red Cross and was actively involved with the Republican Party. She later moved to the Oaks in Orangeburg, where she enjoyed making her new home and meeting new friends. Eileen will be loved, cherished, and remembered by everyone who knew her.

Survivors include one sister: Thelma Morgan Squires of Atlanta, GA., and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers: J.B., Claude, Edgar, and Charles Morgan and two sisters; Beatrice Covar and Carolyn Herlong.

Memorials made be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824, Edgefield County Hospital Auxiliary, 300 Ridge Medical Plaza, Edgefield, SC 29824, or a charity of your choice.

