Harold E. Miller, Sr. Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA– Harold Edward Miller Sr., 86, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away May 1, 2018 at Providence Hospital Columbia, S.C. He was born on October 10, 1931 in Edgefield, South Carolina to the late George and Anna (Hammond) Miller. A proud US Navy Veteran, Harold served honorably during the Korean War and in the China Sea. Following his military service Harold dedicated 43 years to the communications industry as a PBX line repairman with Bellsouth and AT&T. He was an avid Clemson fan. Harold was strong in his Christian faith and was a faithful member of Mt. Elon Baptist Church. He was an amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son and brother. Harold had a servant’s heart. He was kind and generous to a fault. If there was a need, Harold could be counted on to help. Harold most loved his family. The times that they could spend together were treasured times. He will be missed by those he loved and those that loved him.

Harold is survived by his children, Dianne Hicks (Terry), Kim Miller, Eddie Miller, Bryan Miller, grandchildren: Steven Hicks (Amanda), Justin Smith, Stacey Nesbitt, great-grandchildren: Madison Hicks, Austin Hicks and Laura Ann Smith. Harold also leaves behind a sister, Gertrude Miller Reel.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Ann Bryan Miller and five brothers

The family will receive friends at Mt. Elon Baptist Church, 718 Mount Elon Church Rd, Hopkins, SC 29061 on Monday May 7, 2018 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow the family visitation at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary with Reverend Charles Wilson officiating. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Mt. Elon Baptist Church, or to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

