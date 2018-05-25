Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536
May 24, 2018
Larry W. Lybrand
Johnston, SC
Larry William Lybrand, 73, husband of Jeannie Bledsoe Lybrand of Long Cane Rd., Johnston, SC entered into rest Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
Funeral Services will be 11 AM Monday, May 28, 2018 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home with burial in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Johnston, SC.
Mr. Lybrand was born in Aiken, SC and was the son of the late William “Bill” and Clyde Cora Rutland Lybrand. He was a retired Truck Driver and a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Jeanine (Tim) Goodman, and Shannon (Shane) Hodson; one son, Kevin (Jennifer) Lybrand; one sister, Carolyn Cooper; nine grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 632 Rocky Creek Rd., Johnston, SC 29832.
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 27, 2018 from 4 to 6 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.
