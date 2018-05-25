Connect on Linked in

Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

May 24, 2018

Larry W. Lybrand

Johnston, SC

Larry William Lybrand, 73, husband of Jeannie Bledsoe Lybrand of Long Cane Rd., Johnston, SC entered into rest Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Funeral Services will be 11 AM Monday, May 28, 2018 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home with burial in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Johnston, SC.

Mr. Lybrand was born in Aiken, SC and was the son of the late William “Bill” and Clyde Cora Rutland Lybrand. He was a retired Truck Driver and a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Jeanine (Tim) Goodman, and Shannon (Shane) Hodson; one son, Kevin (Jennifer) Lybrand; one sister, Carolyn Cooper; nine grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 632 Rocky Creek Rd., Johnston, SC 29832.

The family will receive friends Sunday, May 27, 2018 from 4 to 6 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.