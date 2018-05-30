Luke Bryan is Coming to Edgefield County!

Every Country Music fan, or after this year, American Idol fan, knows who Luke Bryan is. Luke Bryan is an award-winning Country Singer who in 2013, received the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Country Music Association Awards “Entertainer of the Year” award — and has sold over 7 million albums and 27 million singles worldwide.

Loyal fans are already aware Luke Bryan is in his 10th year of his annual “Farm Tour.” Each Fall, in half a dozen venues around the country, Luke puts on a concert in rural areas, having a party in a corn field, or in this case I am about to share, a cow pasture!”

Sweetwater Grass Fattened Meats, Inc., the all-natural meat company I am a partner in, is proud to host Luke Bryan on one of our farms in the greater CSRA, Misty Morning Farms. Misty Morning Farms, LLC is a farm operating on the border of Edgefield County, in North Augusta, on the property which has been in our family for over 100 years.

We are thrilled to host Luke Bryan on October 5th for his 2018 Farm Tour. We believe this will be a great event for Edgefield County and our entire region. We sincerely hope most of our neighbors in Edgefield will be ready to get tickets when they go on sale June 6th. Don’t procrastinate, because it is expected the 20,000 plus tickets will go fast!

Hope to see you there! Here’s wishing you a productive week!