Manhunt in Edgefield County

Suspect in Custody

An attempt to serve a warrant Tuesday, May 29, led to a manhunt and eventual capture of the suspect. According to a spokesperson with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies acting on information received went to a trailer in Trenton around nine in the morning Monday to serve a warrant on burglary suspect Allen Langford. When deputies arrived at the home, Langford fled out the back door. This led to a manhunt that lasted, even in severe rains, until about 8:00 that night. The perimeter of the search spanned Woodyard Road in Trenton, across Hwy 25, and on to Llyod Road in Edgefield. Deputies from Edgefield, Aiken, and SLED participated in the manhunt (and eventual capture of Langford), and canine units and helicopters were also used in the search.

While the search was finally called off for the night Tuesday, deputies got right back to work the following morning trying to locate Langford. He was eventually found at a motel in Aiken County where a gun was also found with him. He was arrested for what the ECSO spokesperson described as “a bunch of burglaries” and is now being held at the Edgefield County Detention Center.