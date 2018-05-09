Mr. Milledge H. Hall, Jr.

Johnston, SC Funeral Services for Mr. Milledge H. Hall, Jr. will be held Friday, May 11, 2018 at

2:00 p.m. at Bland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery, Edgefield, SC.

Mr. Hall died Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He was the son of the late Milledge H. Hall, Sr. and Vera Jackson Hall. He was self employed and of Baptist Faith.

Survivors include: Wife: Brenda New Hall, Son: Michael Hall; Daughter: Melanie English (Marty); Grandchildren: Clayton Hall (Madison), Dalton English, Braxton English, and Bailey English.

Bland Funeral Home, Johnston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.

