OEDGS May Meeting

The public is cordially invited to the Old Edgefield District
Genealogical Society (OEDGS) meeting on Sunday, May 20th, at 3:00
p. m., in the Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104
Courthouse Square, Edgefield. The guest speaker will be Professor
Emerita Patricia G. “Pat” McNeely, who taught writing and report-
ing in the USC College of Journalism for 33 years. Before joining the
faculty, McNeely was a reporter and editor for The Greenville News,
The State and The Columbia Record.
McNeely is the author of  a number of books, including Sherman’s 
Flame and Blame Campaign through Georgia and the Carolinas … and 
the burning of Columbia; Eyewitnesses to General Sherman’s Atroci-
ties in the Civil War; Lincoln, Sherman, Davis and the Lost Confeder-
ate Gold; Knights of the Quill: Confederate Correspondents and their 
Civil War Reporting; Fighting Words: A Media History of South 
Carolina; and Handwritten Recipes and Memories from America’s 
First Families.
She will be speaking on her newest book, Andrew Jackson, John C. 
Calhoun and the Petticoat Affair.
Refreshments will be served.

