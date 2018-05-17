OEDGS May Meeting

The public is cordially invited to the Old Edgefield District

Genealogical Society (OEDGS) meeting on Sunday, May 20th, at 3:00

p. m., in the Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104

Courthouse Square, Edgefield. The guest speaker will be Professor

Emerita Patricia G. “Pat” McNeely, who taught writing and report-

ing in the USC College of Journalism for 33 years. Before joining the

faculty, McNeely was a reporter and editor for The Greenville News,

The State and The Columbia Record.

McNeely is the author of a number of books, including Sherman’s

Flame and Blame Campaign through Georgia and the Carolinas … and

the burning of Columbia ; Eyewitnesses to General Sherman’s Atroci-

ties in the Civil War ; Lincoln, Sherman, Davis and the Lost Confeder-

ate Gold ; Knights of the Quill: Confederate Correspondents and their

Civil War Reporting ; Fighting Words: A Media History of South

Carolina ; and Handwritten Recipes and Memories from America’s

First Families .

She will be speaking on her newest book, Andrew Jackson, John C.

Calhoun and the Petticoat Affair .

Refreshments will be served.