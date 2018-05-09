Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

May 8, 2018

Robert E. (Bob) Dorn, Sr.

Edgefield, S.C.

Mr. Robert E. (Bob) Dorn, Sr., 92, of Edgefield, husband of Nancy Steffney Dorn, passed away May 7, 2018.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday May 10, 2018 at 2 P.M. at Berea Baptist Church in Edgefield with burial in the Church Cemetery.

Mr. Dorn was born in McCormick, S.C. and was the son of the late Robert B. and Effie McNair Dorn. He was a lifelong member and Deacon of Berea Baptist Church and was retired from Milliken Johnston Plant after 52 years of Service. Mr. Dorn was a Navy Veteran of WW II, where he was a top deck gunner on the USS Hodges.

Survivors include his wife, 3 Children- Robert “Bobby” Dorn, Jr. (Carla), Nancy Dorn Minton (Glen), Janice Dorn Locklair (Jimmy); 1 Brother- Osborne Dorn; 1 Sister- Dottie Mae Hardegree; 6 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren; 6 half brothers and sisters- William Dorn, Barney Dorn, JoAnn Spires, Thelma Brown, Virginia Reese, Lillie Mae Crozier.

He was predeceased by a brother- John F. Dorn, and a sister Louise Dorn.

The family will receive friends Wednesday May 9, 2018 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

