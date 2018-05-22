Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

May 18, 2018

Sarah H. Wates

Edgefield, SC

Sarah Holmes Wates, 93, wife of the late Vernon Howard Wates, Sr. entered into rest at her latest home, Forest View Manor.

Funeral Services will be 2 PM Monday, May 21, 2018 at Edgefield First Baptist in Edgefield, SC with burial in Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at Edgefield First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Wates was born in Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late James L. “Dub” and Emmie Bush Holmes. She was retired from Edgefield County Farm Bureau and a lifelong resident of Edgefield, also a longtime active member of Edgefield First Baptist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include two daughters, Ginny (Jimmy) Pardue, and Beth (Billy) Young; one daughter-in-law, Kitty Wates; five grandchildren, Vernon H. “Bo” (Robin) Wates, III, Lee Wates, Katie (Junior) Pardue Johnson, Tal Young, and Mary Beth (Maurice) Young Hood; three great grandchildren, Dalton Wates, Tate and Vernon Johnson, and Noah Hood; one brother Floyd (Jean) Holmes, two sisters, Carolyn (JoJo) Doolittle, and Ethel (Harvey) Bussey Mears. She was predeceased by one son Vernon Howard Wates, Jr., and five sisters, and two brothers.

Memorials may be made to: Edgefield First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 624, Edgefield,

SC 29824 or Red Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 17, Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family is at the home of Kitty Wates, 219 Woodridge Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

