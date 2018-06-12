Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536
June 12, 2018
Betty Jane L. Dickert
Edgefield, SC
Betty Jane Lewis Dickert, 78, wife of the late Clarence “Billy” Dickert, entered into rest Sunday, June 10, 2018.
Services will be held on Friday, June 15, 2018 at 11 AM, at Edgefield United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends after the service.
Mrs. Dickert was born in Augusta, GA. and was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church. She was the daughter of the late Tom N. and Hannah Allen Lewis. Mrs. Dickert was a retired LPN from the Edgefield Medical Clinic. She was the valedictorian of her nursing class.
Survivors include one daughter, Jane Lancaster-Meers; two sons, Allen and Paul Dickert; one sister, Lynn Morgan; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
I am sorry to hear of your loss. One of the most difficult things we have to deal with is the death of a loved one. The Bible promise; “And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes and death will be no more. Neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things has passed away.” The Bible gives us hope that one day our dead loved ones will be brought back to life.