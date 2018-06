James Hooper, II, 21, of Edgefield County, turned himself into the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday, June 19, after being sought by the agency as a suspect in connection with the death of Melissa (Missy) Clary, 22, of North Augusta. Clary, the mother of Hooper’s son, was found dead in her home June 11 by her mother. According to the Aiken County Coroner, Clary died of blunt force trauma and strangulation.