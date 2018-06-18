 Laurel Blossom Continues to Publish

Edgefield Poet Laureate Laurel Blossom (right) of 2015-2017 Crowns the Youth Poet Laureate of 2016.

Edgefield lost its Poet Laureate when Laurel and Leonard Todd went West to Los Angeles where they make their home, now. However, Laurel is continuing to publish out in California.

Recently, The Los Angeles Review included three of her poems in their publication: After the Explosion, (Because of How), and Now is the Winter of Our Discontent.

To see and read these poems, go to the link provided.

http://losangelesreview.org/three-poems-laurel-blossom/