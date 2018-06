Strom Thurmond High School seniors will receive their diplomas at the graduation ceremonies at 7:00 p.m., Friday evening, June 8. The students pictured above are speakers for the occasion and will be seen on the Platform: left to right, seated, Gracie Herrin, Valedictorian; Margaret Hoffmann, Salutatorian; standing, Jeniyha Padgett, Olivia Bedenbaugh, Thomas McCain and Destiny Brown.