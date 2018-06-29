Trenton Council Unveils Mural of Town of Days Gone By

By on No Comment

Trenton Council Unveils Mural of Town of Days Gone By

  

Trenton Council unveiled the new mural on the wall of the library prior to its monthly meeting, June 13. Above are Keith Sexton, Zeb Ryan, Mayor Billy Padgett and Shannon Philpot unveiling the mural. Town Administrator Roger LeDuc spoke before the unveiling giving credit for the idea of the mural to Town Secretary Sandra Grandy and accolades to artist Beth Clark for her depiction of scenes from the town’s past.  Others present for the unveiling were Town Secretary Sandra Grandy and Chief of Police Deke Tanks.

 

 

 

Trenton Council Unveils Mural of Town of Days Gone By added by on
View all posts by admin →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.