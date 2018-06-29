Trenton Council Unveils Mural of Town of Days Gone By

Trenton Council unveiled the new mural on the wall of the library prior to its monthly meeting, June 13. Above are Keith Sexton, Zeb Ryan, Mayor Billy Padgett and Shannon Philpot unveiling the mural. Town Administrator Roger LeDuc spoke before the unveiling giving credit for the idea of the mural to Town Secretary Sandra Grandy and accolades to artist Beth Clark for her depiction of scenes from the town’s past. Others present for the unveiling were Town Secretary Sandra Grandy and Chief of Police Deke Tanks.