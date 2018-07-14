Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

July 11, 2018

Annabelle G. Nicholson

Edgefield, SC

Annabelle Griffis Nicholson, 92, wife of the late Charles A. Nicholson, Jr., of Pleasant Lane Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Funeral Services will be 2 PM Friday, July 13, 2018 at Berea Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC with burial in church cemetery.

Mrs. Nicholson was born in Edgefield County, SC and was the daughter of the late Thomas Marion, Sr., and Belle Minick Griffis. She was retired from Dodd’s Dime Store in Edgefield and as Secretary for the Edgefield Baptist Association, and was a lifelong member of Berea Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Tom Nicholson, and Charles A. “Chuck” (Brenda) Nicholson; one daughter, Jane Nicholson Richardson; five grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn (Ed) Shuler, and Emma Covar.

Memorials may be made to Berea Baptist Church c/o Emma Covar, 508 Bausket St., Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 12, 2018 from 6 to 8 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.