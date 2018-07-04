Around the Square

And Down Main Street

Jalisha Michelle Adams, Edgefield County Public Library Manager, started out as a Page there in May of 2009 and became the branch manager in April of 2015. “The library is where I came when I was a little girl, it’s where I learned the joy of reading, so it’s a very special place to me and my family.” She wants you to know: “We are in the middle of Summer Reading, so we’ve been very busy, but please stop by and grab a booklet of our upcoming events, follow us via Facebook, or visit our website at abbe-lib.org.” And remember Jalisha by name when you see her.