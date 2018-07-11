Dr. Mullins Joins Local Dental Practice

Dr. Christina Mullins

Dr. Ransom Bryan, DMD, is pleased to have Dr. Christina Covar Mullins, DMD, join his practice.

Dr. Mullins graduated from the James B. Edwards College of Dental Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Born and raised in Edgefield, she was a graduate of Strom Thurmond High School and the University of South Carolina. She is the daughter of Brad and Genna Covar of Edgefield and is married to Clark Mullins who grew up in North Augusta.

When asked how it feels starting her career in her hometown, Dr. Mullins said, “I am so excited and thankful to have the opportunity to practice in my hometown. Edgefield and the entire county is a place with wonderful, caring people, who have encouraged and supported me over the years.”

And how did her family react to her coming home with her career in dentistry, “They are thrilled and proud that I am back in Edgefield practicing dentistry. They would have supported me anywhere I chose, but are especially happy I am back in town.”

Dr. Mullins is now accepting new patients.