Kathleen C. Lybrand

Easley, S.C.

EASLEY -Kathleen “Kathy” Clark Lybrand, 68, wife of Lynwood “Sonny” Lybrand, died Monday, July 9, 2018. Born in Edgefield, SC she was a daughter of the late Philip and Carrie Quattlebaum Clark. She graduated from Strom Thurmond High School and Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She had a long nursing career with Baptist Hospital, Columbia SC, a family practice nurse for Dr. George Whitaker, Dr. David Koon, Sandhills Family Medicine and Lexington Surgical Associates. She was a Past Worthy Matron in the Eastern Star and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Greer, SC serving on the Altar Guild.

Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Lynwood “Sonny” Lybrand; a son Michael and his wife Brantlee Boozer Lybrand; the light of her life grandson, Jacob Michael Lybrand; a sister, Elinor and her husband Lee Burke of Edgefield, a brother, Tom Clark of Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved deeply.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am Friday, July 13, 2018 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Greer, conducted by Rev. Scottie Burkhalter and Rev. Marion Clark. Visitation will be held 6 to 8:30 pm Thursday at Mackey Funerals & Cremations, 311 Century Drive, Greenville. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 300 O’Neal Rd, Greer SC, 29651; Shriners Children’s Hospital, 950 W Faris, Greenville SC, 29605; or Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville SC 29605.

Condolences may be made at www.MackeyMortuary.com