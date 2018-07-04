Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

July 3, 2018

Lori H. Holmes

McCormick, SC

Lori Hood Holmes, 55, of Drennon St., McCormick, SC entered into rest Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Funeral Services will be 2 PM Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home with burial in Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 2 PM before the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Holmes was born in Springfield Massachusetts and was the daughter of the late Rosa Lee Wilson and Raymond Brannan Hood. She was Grievance Coordinator for the McCormick Department of Corrections and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include two daughters, Beth Mims, and Jessica Harris; three grandchildren, Kameron Holmes, Bryleigh Harris, and Jayce Holmes; one brother, Ken Hood; one sister, Patti Lauderdale; her best friend, Angie Davis; and a special friend, Larry Reynolds.

The family is at the home of her daughter Beth Mims, Maffatt St., Johnston, SC 29832.

