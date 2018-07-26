Mr. Pardue -Johnston, SC 

Bland Funeral Home / P. O. Box 425/ Johnston, SC 29832

Birth Date: October 21, 1949 Died: July 24, 2018

Resided in: Johnston, SC Born in: Johnston, SC

Mr. Ronald Garrison Pardue

Johnston, SC Services for Ronald Garrison Pardue, age 68, will be held Friday, July 27, 2018 at Philippi Baptist Church at 11:30 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30-11:30 prior to the service. Bland Funeral Home, Johnston, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mr. Pardue was a son of the late David Henry and Monte Minick Pardue. He was a retired truck driver. He served 32 years in the South Carolina Army National Guard, served in Iraq during Desert Storm, was a member of Philippi Baptist Church, a member of American Legion Post 154 and Kadosh Lodge #181.

Survivors include a son: Daniel Mitchell Pardue; Daughters: Lisa Pardue Reeves and Jennifer Edgerly Pardue; Brother: David Pardue (Dianne); and Sister: Bonnie Pardue Powell; six grandchildren and 1 grandchild.

Memorials may be made to Philippi Baptist Church 125 Steeple Rd, Johnston, SC 29832.

