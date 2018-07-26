Mr. Pardue -Johnston, SC 

By on No Comment

Bland Funeral Home    / P. O. Box 425/ Johnston, SC 29832

Telephone: 803-275-2509  / Fax 803-275-2110

        Birth Date:  October 21, 1949    Died: July 24, 2018

           Resided in:  Johnston, SC      Born in:  Johnston, SC

Mr. Ronald Garrison Pardue

 

Johnston, SC   Services for Ronald Garrison Pardue, age 68, will be held Friday, July 27, 2018 at Philippi Baptist Church at 11:30 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30-11:30 prior to the service.  Bland Funeral Home, Johnston, is assisting the family with arrangements.

 

Mr. Pardue was a son of the late David Henry and Monte Minick Pardue. He was a retired truck driver.  He served 32 years in the South Carolina Army National Guard, served in Iraq during Desert Storm, was a member of Philippi Baptist Church, a member of American Legion Post 154 and Kadosh Lodge #181.

 

Survivors include a son: Daniel Mitchell Pardue;  Daughters: Lisa Pardue Reeves and Jennifer Edgerly Pardue; Brother: David Pardue (Dianne); and Sister: Bonnie Pardue Powell; six grandchildren and 1 grandchild.

 

Memorials may be made to Philippi Baptist Church 125 Steeple Rd, Johnston, SC 29832.

 

Please sign  guestbook, and send condolences to family at www.blandfh.com.

Mr. Pardue -Johnston, SC  added by on
View all posts by admin →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.