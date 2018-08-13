Pictured is 2017 World Champion Bull Rider, Rowdy Rice, riding 2017 World Champion Bucking Bull, Jose Cuervo. Both will be participating in the 13thAnnual Sandy Oaks Pro Rodeo this weekend

The 13thannual Sandy Oaks Pro Rodeo will be this weekend, Aug. 24-25, at the Lazy J Arena off Hwy 23 West in Edgefield. Gates will open each night at 6:00, and the rodeo will begin at 8:00. Advance tickets are $12 or $15 at the gate for ages 12 and up. Seniors 60 and older can get advanced tickets for $10 or pay $13 at the gate. Children ages 6-11 are $5, and children under 6 are free. Two thousand free tickets are also being handed out to children at local area schools.

As in years past, Sandy Oaks Pro Rodeo is expecting top names in the rodeo world to make an appearance including crowd favorite Taylor Earnhardt. The reigning World Champion Bull Rider, Rowdy Rice, as well as the reigning World Champion Bucking Bull, Jose Cuervo, will also be participating. “A lot of World Champions are gonna be here,” Sandy Quarles, co-owner with her husband Wesley of the rodeo, told the Advertiser. Lindsey Wentworth will be this year’s special entertainment. Her blazing guns, roping skills, and bull whip antics are sure to wow the crowds. Food vendors as well as the ever popular mechanical bull will be on hand to add to the events. However, no coolers are allowed.

Tickets can be purchased within Edgefield County at the Edgefield branch of SRP Federal Credit Union, Park Row Market No. 1 in Edgefield, and Maxwell & Halford Drugs in Johnston. For directions and additional ticket outlet locations, please visit sandyoaksprorodeo.org.

Riders on a bucking bull at the 2017 rodeo. Last year’s Champion Bull Rider, Rowdy Rice, will return with the 2017 World Champion Bucking Bull.

13thAnnual Sandy Oaks Pro Rodeo This Weekend

Riders on a bucking bull at the 2017 rodeo. Last year’s Champion Bull Rider, Rowdy Rice, will return with the 2017 World Champion Bucking Bull.