“A New School Year!”

This week I am thankful for all the school teachers and administrators who work diligently to raise up the next generation of students in our state and republic – many who are returning to school this week! This is for those who teach and administer the homeschoolers, the charter schoolers, the private schoolers and the public schoolers!

May these students garner a passion to become life long learners. May they over the coming year further learn their gifts and talents, bestowed upon them by a Heavenly Father – and begin to hone their skills in such a way these gifts and talents will be used over a lifetime to not only provide for themselves and their families – but to enhance their neighborhoods and their communities for the better.