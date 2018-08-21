Connect on Linked in

Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

August 19, 2018

Alvin R. Rushton

Johnston, SC

Alvin Ray Rushton, 65, husband of the late Annette Hyman Rushton, of Long Cane Rd., Johnston, SC entered into rest Saturday, August 18, 2018.

Funeral Services will be 11 AM, Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, with burial in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Edgefield, SC.

Mr. Rushton was born in Greenwood, SC and was a Breeder–Broiler Supervisor with Columbia Farms. He was a member of Old Time Gospel Church.

Survivors include one son, Jason (Deanna) Rushton; one step-son, Robbie Gregory; two grandchildren, Jacob and Makayla Rushton; one sister, Betty Cornwell; and one brother, Gary (Lindy) Rushton.

Memorials may be made to Old Time Gospel Church, 1231 Luke Bridge Rd., Trenton, SC 29847.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 21, 2018 from 6 to 8 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.