August 4, 2018

Charles B. “Charlie” Brown

Edgefield, SC

Charles Byrd “Charlie” Brown, 76, husband of the late Gladys Williamson Brown, of Strom Lane, Edgefield, SC entered into rest Friday, August 3, 2018.

Funeral Services will be 11 AM Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Gilgal Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC, the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM before the service at the church. Burial will be in Berea Baptist Church Cemetery, Edgefield, SC.

Mr. Brown was born in Edgefield County, SC and was a retired Dry Wall Contractor, and a member of Gilgal Baptist Church. Charlie Brown loved his garden and enjoyed giving his produce to the people he loved.

Survivors include one daughter, Patricia (Richard) Davidson; one brother, Duane (Julie) Brown; two grandchildren, Jack and Claire Davidson; and a special Aunt, Juanita Bartley.

Memorials may be made to Gilgal Baptist Church, 41 Morgan Bussey Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

