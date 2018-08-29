Connect on Linked in

August 28, 2018

Diana L. Kogon

Edgefield, SC

Diana Kanzilli Kogon, 71, wife of Richard Kogon, of Gray St., Edgefield, SC entered into rest Monday, August 27, 2018.

Graveside Services will be 10 AM, Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

Mrs. Kogon was born in Miami, Fla. and was a retired office Manager for Quail Unlimited. She was of the Catholic Faith and brought a bright smile and joy to everyone’s face she came in contact with.

Survivors include her husband; one step-daughter, Michele Kogon.

