Edgefield Veterans’ Memorial Park Underway

Tommy Tripp, JoJo Doolittle, Vernon Holmes, Jimmy Painter and Roger Ellis.

The Edgefield Veterans’ Memorial Park Committee, members of Hezzie Griffis Post 30, gathered last Tuesday morning at the site of the long-anticipated project to honor military veterans of The United States of America who are currently living in Edgefield County, who have lived in Edgefield County at some time or who have Edgefield County connections. Post 30 member Tommy Tripp provided a goals and objectives statement for the park which set the main priority as providing the Veterans of Edgefield County an appropriate memorial. “We want to have a prestigious place to assemble for Veterans’ and Memorial Day programs as well as a place for individuals and families to have a quiet place to remember their loved ones.” The Memorial Park is located across Highway 25 in front of The Edgefield National Guard Armory. Construction is scheduled to begin within the next two weeks. A copy of the park development plan will be published in The Edgefield Advertiser