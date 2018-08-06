Pedestrian Dies in Edgefield on Hwy 23

A pedestrian died on Hwy 23 near Maple Avenue in the town of Edgefield around 1:00, Saturday morning, Aug. 4. The man died on the scene from what appeared to be blunt force trauma sustained to his body. The Edgefield Police Department, the Edgefield Sheriff’s Office, and the SC Highway Patrol all responded to the scene. EPD is investigating this death, and SCHP is assisting with the investigation. Early indications are that the pedestrian was possibly the victim of a hit and run. SCHP was on the scene reconstructing the accident. The body is expected to be autopsied next week. The victim’s name is not yet being released. However, his next of kin has been notified.