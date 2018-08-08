Inflatables, including Water Slide

Second Saturday, the weekend celebration with fun and fellowship among the citizens—young and not-so-young– as an encouragement for local businesses, will be held for the third time this weekend, August 11. This is under the sponsorship of ECDA.

Inflatables, located this weekend at the PTC parking lot, will be there for the children to enjoy, and one is a water slide, so bathing suits are appropriate.

Come to the square and down Main and enjoy the restaurants for lunch, the Farmers Market (at PTC also) for special purchases) and the businesses that are open for browsing and buying.

The move to the PTC parking lot for the Market and the inflatables is to accommodate citizens as the Town readies for the improvements soon to start.

Although the improvements planned for the square carry with them a period of reconstruction, every business involved will have an entryway for customers. Come support your community businesses.