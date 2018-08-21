Thurmond Lake officials announce seasonal closing of certain recreation sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Certain recreation sites at the J. Strom Thurmond Lake will close or partially close for the season

between Sept. 4 and Sept. 30.

Six day-use picnic areas will close Sept. 4:

• Amity – Boat ramp remains open

• Big Hart – Boat ramp remains open

• Gill Point – Boat ramp remains open

• Lake Springs – Boat ramp remains open • Parksville – Boat ramp remains open

• West Dam

Deer Run at Lake Springs and portions of West Dam remain open year-round.

Below Dam South Carolina and Clarks Hill Park also remain open year round.

Campgrounds closing Sept. 30 include: • Modoc

• Big Hart

• Winfield

• Hawe Creek • Ridge Road.

The remaining campgrounds, including portions of Petersburg and all of LeRoys Ferry and Bussey Point, remain open year-round.

For more information, contact the J. Strom Thurmond Project Office at 800-533-3478, or 864-333-1100.