A Ghost Tour: Night in Bloody Edgefield

Want to add a little haunted history to your Halloween this year? If so, come join the festivities on Saturday, October 20th, at “A Night in Bloody Edgefield.” Take a Candlelight Stroll through Oakley Park and a Ghost Tour of Edgefield Courthouse Square. Then, come to the Tompkins Library for a Reception and Lecture on 19th Century Mourning Rituals.

The Oakley Park Candlelight Stroll Tours begin at 6:00 p. m. and 7:00 p. m., with each tour lasting an hour. Lost Souls Paranormal will be on hand to discuss their investigation techniques and collected evidence. On the Ghost Tours of Edgefield Courthouse Square, Tonya Guy will regale attendees with stories from Edgefield’s bloody past. There will be tales of family feuds, unsettled spirits still seeking justice, murder and mayhem, and of course, Rebecca Cotton, Edgefield’s Devil in Petticoats. Tours begin at 6:00 p. m. and 7:00 p. m., with each tour lasting an hour.

The Reception and Lecture at the Tompkins Library (104 Courthouse Square) will begin at 8:00 p. m., where refreshments will be served and Ms. Kim Poovey will discuss 19th Century Mourning Rituals. This event is sponsored by Edgefield Preservation Association and the United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter 1018, and all proceeds will be used to benefit the activities of these two non-profit organizations.

Tickets for both tours and the reception are $25.00 per adult (children under 12 are free) and are available for purchase at Oakley Park and the Tompkins Library. Tours begin at the Tompkins Library at 5:45 p. m., and transportation will be provided between the two sites. The event is limited to 60 people, so get your tickets today!! For more information, please contact Tonya Guy at 803-637-4010 or visit the OEDGS website at OEDGS.org.

