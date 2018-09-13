Another Change in Ownership: Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home Buys Bland Funeral Home

The Advertiser learned this Monday of another change of ownership, this having been a theme of front page stories in the print edition in the last three weeks. A brief interview with Mercantile owner Thurmond Burnett gave us the following details.

Mercantile Funeral Home of Edgefield has bought Bland Funeral Home of Johnston, and Bland now has a new name – Mercantile Funeral Home -Johnston Chapel. It will have the same address and phone number and those who have need of being there will find many of the same gracious folks serving the public.

For more information find an announcement by Mercantile in the print edition, this week, of The Edgefield Advertiser.